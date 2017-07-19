The Fact is; Amaechi Stands Indicted

Wednesday , 19 July 2017
By Simeon Nwakaudu 

Lets not allow anyone make us lose focus of the fact. The immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi stands indicted for the misappropriation  of resources at his disposal whilst  he governed Rivers  state.

This fact  cannot be erased  by multiple press conferences.  It cannot  be erased by the Rivers APC  basking in the euphoria  of their sponsorship  of a venomous ‘human rice activist’.

Prior  to the 2015 Governorship Election, Amaechi barked  that over  his dead body would Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerge as Governor of Rivers State.  To achieve this objective, Amaechi  bought  over the media  and infiltrated  the PDP ranks. Sixteen aspirants appeared in the horizon.  Even though  these aspirants  were vying for the PDP ticket, they  formed a committee.

These aspirants had a common enemy–Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.  They  roled out advertorials, press releases, protests , radio and television appearances  in Port Harcourt and Abuja against Wike. Well over N1billion was expended  in the anti-Wike media  war funded by Amaechi. Eventually, the primary  held and PDP members  voted Wike.

Wike went ahead  to win the election. Amaechi  didn’t take it  in good faith. He hired the best senior advocates  and  went  on a shopping spree. They travelled to Umuahia, Owerri, Awka, Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lokoja, Akure and Kaduna to procure injunctions  that will stop the swearing-in of Governor Wike.  All the  courts they  approached  declined their  illegal  request. 

After Governor Wike  was sworn -in, Amaechi  went to the tribunal.  I use the  term Amaechi, because he has relegated all candidates of Rivers APC  and enthroned himself.  At the tribunal, Amaechi  sponsored an unprecedented  media assault on Governor Wike.  The  APC won  at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but lost at the Supreme Court.  

Their loss at the Supreme Court  opened the most unpleasant media terror on the apex court. Amaechi  and his boys insulted  the  Justices  of the Supreme Court.  The advertorials and documentaries  that the Minister of Transportation sponsored  against the Supreme Court  ran into several hundreds of millions of naira. 

Thereafter, the Rivers APC and Amaechi  after losing the December 10, 2016 rerun elections, sponsored Sahara Reporters  and other pro-APC media organisations  to unleash venomous falsehood against Governor Wike.  Working with the security agencies, they concocted audio clips. Like others, their activities  ended in failure. 

Here are the facts.  Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi sold the valued assets of Rivers State and withdrew the funds to sponsor  APC during the 2015 General election. 

Amaechi sold the following :Omoku 150 MW gas turbine, Afam 360 MW gas turbine, Trans-Amadi 136 MW gas turbine and the Eleme 75 MW gas turbine.He also sold  Olympia Hotel .

Amaechi sold the gas turbines for $319million. From the date of sale of the gas turbines to May 29, 2015, the money depleted from $319 million to $204,000 when Governor Wike took over leadership.  That is the fact, verifiable.  Confirmed,  even by the embattled  Amaechi. 

He used the Mono-rail project to siphon state funds while he paid  Thirty-nine million and two hundred thousand dollars for construction of  the Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, but not a single  block was laid. 

Amaechi also acquired  N2billion agricultural loan, which was shared  to party  leaders  as campaign  resources. This is a fact.  Already verified .

The Amaechi  administration set up the Rivers Reserve Fund wherein N93billion was saved because at that time, the state got an average  of N25billion monthly as revenue  from the Federation Account, excluding Internally Generated Revenue and funds from other  sources.

Wait for this fact.  The State House of Assembly met in the  dining hall of Governmemt House, Port on February 13, 2014 and October 23, 2014 to approve reckless withdrawals  from the Reserve Fund for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.  The N93billion  was used to fund the APC, nationally. Search  google, you will find reports approving these fraudulent  withdrawals.  Don’t  allow anyone distract you.

The funds of Rivers State are trapped in the pocket of one man who thinks by merely sponsoring media attacks  and hungry human rice activists, he would be left  off the hook. That is the joke of the century. 

Many have asked, why has Amaechi  not been prosecuted? The fact is that despite  his indictment  he has challenged  the process in the courts of law. He was defeated at the High Court and  Court of Appeal.  The matter is presently  before the Supreme Court for adjudication.  Thereafter, he will be held to account before a competent court.

What about the 2017 Rivers State budget? Search google for the Rivers Golden Jubilee Budget and you will see both the  full length of the budget and the breakdown.  The Wike administration  is built on transparency and accountability. 

Because Governor Wike is focused on the development of Rivers State and  the overall interest of the state, he is not moved by insults and  baseless attacks. 

According to Winston Churchill: ” You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Governor Wike during the Special Thanksgiving Service for PDP Supreme Court Victory said: “If you like  make any  statement, it does not touch me. I will do what is right.”

The issues  on ground are quite clear: Amaechi  sold the valued assets of Rivers State, withdrew the money  and used same  to fund APC. This  fact  cannot be controverted. This  fact is beyond  propaganda.  This fact is the reality, it cannot be forged.

If Amaechi  was clean, he wouldn’t be running from one court to the other, seeking protection  from prosecution. But no matter, the time it takes, he will account for the resources stolen to fund the APC campaign. The sponsorship  of charlatans to distract  attention won’t save him. 

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

