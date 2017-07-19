The Fact is; Amaechi Stands Indicted

By Simeon Nwakaudu

Lets not allow anyone make us lose focus of the fact. The immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi stands indicted for the misappropriation of resources at his disposal whilst he governed Rivers state.

This fact cannot be erased by multiple press conferences. It cannot be erased by the Rivers APC basking in the euphoria of their sponsorship of a venomous ‘human rice activist’.

Prior to the 2015 Governorship Election, Amaechi barked that over his dead body would Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerge as Governor of Rivers State. To achieve this objective, Amaechi bought over the media and infiltrated the PDP ranks. Sixteen aspirants appeared in the horizon. Even though these aspirants were vying for the PDP ticket, they formed a committee.

These aspirants had a common enemy–Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. They roled out advertorials, press releases, protests , radio and television appearances in Port Harcourt and Abuja against Wike. Well over N1billion was expended in the anti-Wike media war funded by Amaechi. Eventually, the primary held and PDP members voted Wike.

Wike went ahead to win the election. Amaechi didn’t take it in good faith. He hired the best senior advocates and went on a shopping spree. They travelled to Umuahia, Owerri, Awka, Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lokoja, Akure and Kaduna to procure injunctions that will stop the swearing-in of Governor Wike. All the courts they approached declined their illegal request.

After Governor Wike was sworn -in, Amaechi went to the tribunal. I use the term Amaechi, because he has relegated all candidates of Rivers APC and enthroned himself. At the tribunal, Amaechi sponsored an unprecedented media assault on Governor Wike. The APC won at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but lost at the Supreme Court.

Their loss at the Supreme Court opened the most unpleasant media terror on the apex court. Amaechi and his boys insulted the Justices of the Supreme Court. The advertorials and documentaries that the Minister of Transportation sponsored against the Supreme Court ran into several hundreds of millions of naira.

Thereafter, the Rivers APC and Amaechi after losing the December 10, 2016 rerun elections, sponsored Sahara Reporters and other pro-APC media organisations to unleash venomous falsehood against Governor Wike. Working with the security agencies, they concocted audio clips. Like others, their activities ended in failure.

Here are the facts. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi sold the valued assets of Rivers State and withdrew the funds to sponsor APC during the 2015 General election.

Amaechi sold the following :Omoku 150 MW gas turbine, Afam 360 MW gas turbine, Trans-Amadi 136 MW gas turbine and the Eleme 75 MW gas turbine.He also sold Olympia Hotel .

Amaechi sold the gas turbines for $319million. From the date of sale of the gas turbines to May 29, 2015, the money depleted from $319 million to $204,000 when Governor Wike took over leadership. That is the fact, verifiable. Confirmed, even by the embattled Amaechi.

He used the Mono-rail project to siphon state funds while he paid Thirty-nine million and two hundred thousand dollars for construction of the Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, but not a single block was laid.

Amaechi also acquired N2billion agricultural loan, which was shared to party leaders as campaign resources. This is a fact. Already verified .

The Amaechi administration set up the Rivers Reserve Fund wherein N93billion was saved because at that time, the state got an average of N25billion monthly as revenue from the Federation Account, excluding Internally Generated Revenue and funds from other sources.

Wait for this fact. The State House of Assembly met in the dining hall of Governmemt House, Port on February 13, 2014 and October 23, 2014 to approve reckless withdrawals from the Reserve Fund for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The N93billion was used to fund the APC, nationally. Search google, you will find reports approving these fraudulent withdrawals. Don’t allow anyone distract you.

The funds of Rivers State are trapped in the pocket of one man who thinks by merely sponsoring media attacks and hungry human rice activists, he would be left off the hook. That is the joke of the century.

Many have asked, why has Amaechi not been prosecuted? The fact is that despite his indictment he has challenged the process in the courts of law. He was defeated at the High Court and Court of Appeal. The matter is presently before the Supreme Court for adjudication. Thereafter, he will be held to account before a competent court.

What about the 2017 Rivers State budget? Search google for the Rivers Golden Jubilee Budget and you will see both the full length of the budget and the breakdown. The Wike administration is built on transparency and accountability.

Because Governor Wike is focused on the development of Rivers State and the overall interest of the state, he is not moved by insults and baseless attacks.

According to Winston Churchill: ” You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Governor Wike during the Special Thanksgiving Service for PDP Supreme Court Victory said: “If you like make any statement, it does not touch me. I will do what is right.”

The issues on ground are quite clear: Amaechi sold the valued assets of Rivers State, withdrew the money and used same to fund APC. This fact cannot be controverted. This fact is beyond propaganda. This fact is the reality, it cannot be forged.

If Amaechi was clean, he wouldn’t be running from one court to the other, seeking protection from prosecution. But no matter, the time it takes, he will account for the resources stolen to fund the APC campaign. The sponsorship of charlatans to distract attention won’t save him.