THE EKE OYIGBO ULTRA MODERN MARKET TRADERS ELECTION

The trader’s election contestants with their supporters staged a peaceful solidarity protest at the Oyigbo LGA Council Secretariat.

The traders on their placards called on the Governor Barr Nyesom Wike CON and the state House Assembly to support the CTC Chairman of Oyigbo LGA Hon Amb Dr Chisom Kenneth Gbali JP who promised to conduct a free and fair election for them. They also displayed placards requesting the Assembly to disregard the purported information and allegation that the said election will bring a bridge of peace or anarchy in the market.

In his reactions, the CTC Chairman of Oyigbo LGA Amb Hon Dr Chisom Kenneth Gbali JP enjoined the traders to continue to maintain peaceful dispositions pending when the Assembly seems satisfied with the truth from all sides, but promise to intercede and parley with the Assembly towards resolving the impasse.

It’ll be recalled that the election of the traders was stopped by the order of the State Assembly’s committee on public complains last week Friday.

Hon Stanleyson Akaya

Chief Protocol Officer

To the CTC Chairman

Oyigbo LGA.