THE CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY AND HIS DIATRIBE

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Mr Terver Akase, took time off from feeding us with tranquilized conveyor belt of government press releases to venture into politicking. He challenged opposition elements to offer solutions as to how, placed in Ortom’s shoes, they would have executed the “numerous projects” and pay workers salaries up to date.

First, considering the financial situation of the state from day one, why was it necessary to embark on “numerous projects”? Why was it not more expedient to complete the projects embarked upon by the previous administration before considering initiating the new? But that is more like about what I would not have done, so let’s get busy with what I would have done:

I would have, as the Governor of Benue State, devoted less time and attention to my industries and concentrated more on improving the income generating capacity of the State. The State-of-the-art machinery on my farms, agro-based and plastic industries would have rather been state concerns placed in capable and reliable hands for the benefit of Benue people. It is instructive that all over the world, anyone who goes into public service suffers reverses in his/her private business. On the contrary, Ortom’s business holdings are improving inversely to the state’s standing in resources. Quite bizarre.

Mr Akase touched on the supposed transparency by disclosure of incomes and expenditures, citing the Bailout funds and the Paris Club refunds. We agree that the income was disclosed, but from the source – The Federal authorities and not from the state which had no choice but to confirm receipt. On the expenditure, we are still in the dark as to how, the bailout funds particularly, were actually all expended. I speak for most.

The CPS could not recall an earlier promise to pay every other month since on the average, only two months of Federal allocation could effectively cover the wage bill. As the governor, I would live up to my word on that. The wage bill of N7.8 b is phantom in any case and the government only lacks the will to flush out the ghosts, and the governor, the guts to tell those powerful interlopers where they get off.

The rhetoric in the posers at the end of his diatribe only goes to prove a lack of vision to explore other avenues besides resort to borrowing. As to the question:” What would the opposition have done differently given the current same circumstances?” I am not really in opposition but I would not sit on my hands bemoaning my fate and blaming the previous government. On “Would they have created other sources of revenue?” yes, I would from the myriad of MOUs my government has signed with every part of the developed world – unless someone has been selling us dummy MOUs. As to the consideration “Would the sources be conventional?” it would be for the people to judge as to whether they would rather get their entitlements or question the conventionality of their pay cheque. And the mother of all absurdities, “Would they go borrowing internationally?” – Only lack of creativity can cause a man to believe that the only way to thrive in governance is to borrow. Is there absolutely no way to seek assistance internationally without recourse to borrowing? What exactly are the derivable benefits to the state from all the frequent junketing to China, US, et al, if by now you’ve not yet found a way to enlist some form of assistance?

By Peter Shande