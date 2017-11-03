Thanksgiving Day: Gov. Dickson Calls For Reconciliation, Unity

…Urges Political Class To Close Ranks for Peace, Stability, Progress

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called for true reconciliation and unity among Bayelsans, to usher in a new dawn of political stability and economic prosperity, as he led the people of the state to honour and praise God.

The Governor, who made the call during the 6th edition of the State’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Service at the 10,000-seater Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa, urged the people, particularly the political class to jettison their differences and work together for peace, stability and progress.

A Government House statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, says Honourable Dickson, who enjoined the people to attach more importance to the Annual Thanksgiving Day, stressed the need for Bayelsans at home and in the diaspora to cultivate the habit of honouring God for His manifold blessings to the State, the Nation and mankind generally.

His words: “Our expectation is that, every thanksgiving service, especially this one, the first of its kind that is holding in this Ecumenical Centre, will usher in a new era of renewal of our families, reconciliation and unity, economic prosperity and revival. Let this thanksgiving service every year, draw us nearer to God from whom all blessings flow.”

“For those of us in service, let this thanksgiving continue to renew our determination to serve with the fear of God and always doing that which is right, fair and good before God and man. On this Thanksgiving Day, my message for all is a message of solidarity, re-union and of reconciliation.”

In his remarks, the Chaplain of Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, who represented the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, highlighted the significance of thanksgiving in the life of an individual.

According to him, “since the Bayelsa Annual Thanksgiving Day Service coincided with the period Nigeria emerged 24th place in ‘World Doing Business’ report, it signifies open doors of blessings for Bayelsa State.”

In a sermon, the Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai made references to the scriptures, saying thanksgiving is a commandment from God to mankind and anyone who desires to command the wealth of God, must at all times, show gratitude to God.

Rev. Ukpai identified ignorance about the ways of God, as the greatest obstacle in a man’s life towards achieving limitless possibilities, stressing that, “if they want to be promoted, let the people and nations praise God and then shall the earth yield her increase.”

“Many of us can’t give thanks to those, who have helped us in life to become who we are. We need to remember those who have helped us, which is exactly what Governor Dickson has done by erecting this edifice.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who represented Governor Nyesom Wike said, the Rivers people rejoice in the remarkable achievements of their sister state, as they share a common heritage.

Also, representative of the Edo State Governor, Dr. Gowon M. Yakubu, described the Ecumenical Centre, as a place of refuge for the people to surmount their challenges, and prayed that, the Lord would continue to strengthen Governor Dickson and his team to achieve greater things for Bayelsa