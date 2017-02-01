Teenager tortured to death over false allegation

For six hours, 19-year-old Rilwanu Akintunde was beaten, handcuffed and locked inside a teargased room for allegedly stealing N90,000.

His torturers were his mother, Mrs. Akintunde, her brother Kayode and a policeman identified as Titus.

Rilwanu alias Rado denied collecting the money said to belong to his mother, a hawker, but his attackers didn’t believe him. Unable to bear the torture, the teenager passed out and was rushed to Richland Hospital, Arepo, where he was confirmed dead on Sunday evening.

His torturers secretly buried him at his mother’s site at Sotel, not knowing that their action would draw the wrath of the residents of Oriola Street, Ibafo and environs.

The youths in the area went berserk after discovering that the money, for which Rilwanu was tortured to death, was later found in his mother’s closet.