Taraba seeks Senate intervention over N30b spent on FG roads

The Taraba State government has asked the Senate to intervene to enable it get a refund of N30billion spent on federal roads.The Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, made the appeal yesterday in Jalingo, the state capital.

While leading the Senate Committee on Works on a tour of the federal roads, he said the refund would enable the state to open more roads. Manu said: “The state needs the money to open up more roads to boost the economic activities of the people, especially in the rural areas.”

He said he was confident that the upper chamber would facilitate the refund to improve the lives of the residents.The deputy governor added that the Darius Dickson Ishaku-led administration would continue to press for the refund.