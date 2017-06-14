Taraba: Prices of fish, dog meat soars as Fulani strike bites

.

As a strike by beef sellers enters its second day, Taraba state residents are scampering to find alternatives to beef. The favourites are poultry, dog meat, fish and pork. Demands have however pushed up the prices of the options.

Agyo Audu, a Jalingo resident told reporters that he no finds the strike funny. He said, “beef is an essential part of our menu in these parts. To have Fulani refusing to sell meat to us is cruel.”

James Attah does not care about the scarcity of beef. A resident in the Magami area of the state capital, he said he has since stopped eating beef. “Even before they said they won’t sell meat,” he said, “l have been off beef. I’m strictly into fish.”

However the price of fish as gone up in less than 24 hours of the novel crisis. Reporters said what used to be sold for N1000 has now gone up to N3000.

For Bitrus Luka, the meat embargo is not a problem. He’s a pork eater. He said, “pork is available. In fact, I’ve also decided not to eat beef again. And they would be the one to lose. I would advice people to turn to pork. It is cheaper, affordable and very reliable.”

But for Mallam Salisu in the agwan gadi area of the city, pork or any other meat is not an alternative. A Muslim, he said the strike came at the wrong time since faithful were fasting. He said, ” breaking our fast with meat delicacy is normal. This kind of trial is not proper at this time. We have goat meat to substitute but my plea is that they should return to the market.”

Fulani herdsmen had openly demonstrated in Jalingo, Monday, saying the anti open grazing bill was an affront on their rights.

They promptly pulled off cows from the markets in protest.