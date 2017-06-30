TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BUHARI’S PEACE INITIATIVE IN NIGER DELTA- BOROH

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd), has called on the people of the Niger Delta and ex-militant leaders to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s peace and development initiatives for the region.

In a statement in Abuja, Boroh explained that it was imperative for the leaders to meet regularly with officials of the Amnesty Programme in order to share ideas, make observations and proffer solutions that will bring about peace, infrastructural and human capital development of thousands of the youth captured in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He urged the leaders to use all channels of dialogue in solving problems to allow for government’s developmental projects such as rail construction, modular refineries and the community pipeline surveillance to take off as they will be of benefit to the people and create massive jobs for the youths of the region.

He noted that conflict and violence are no resolutions to crisis and tasked the leaders to constantly remind the ex-agitators in their camps not to breach the peace in the country and ensure that the non-violence agreement signed at Obubra that led to the declaration of Amnesty in 2009 was upheld.

Boroh also expressed disappointment at the comments and insinuations from some quarters maligning his office and the character of President Buhari, over the implementation of projects under the Amnesty Programme.

He described those responsible as faceless and disgruntled politicians and contractors whose efforts would only strengthen his resolve to carry out the mandate given to his office by the President.

POWERED BY

NIGER DELTA PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT(NDPM)