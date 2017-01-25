S/West PDP hails judgement sacking Fayose’s men from exco

The Southwest Zonal Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed an Ado Ekiti Federal High Court judgment which sacked the factional exco loyal to Governor Ayo Fayose saying the verdict has signaled an end to impunity, abuse of party constitution and one-man dictatorship in Ekiti State chapter.

The PDP National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Makanjuola Ogundipe, said the zonal leadership of the party wholeheartedly welcomed the judgment which he said would reposition the Ekiti chapter and make the platform attractive to politicians and electorate ahead of the next elections.

The Court had on Tuesday sacked the Gboyega Oguntuase-led exco loyal to Fayose and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize and conduct official business with the Williams Ajayi-led exco which instituted the case.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday on the heels of the court verdict which took the control of the state structure from Fayose, Ogundipe hailed the court for doing justice and rescuing it from the stranglehold of the governor whom he accused of sending prominent leaders and members away from the party.

Ogundipe said the Judiciary has once again demonstrated an uncommon courage and never allow “those intoxicated with transient power” to pocket it adding that “this arm of government has been the saving grace of the