SWAN Declares National Mourning For Late South South VP

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has declared three days of national mourning among sports journalists in honour of the South South Vice President of the association, Mr Eddie Bekom, whose sad and painful death occurred on Sunday, July 16, 2017 following the injuries he sustained from a fire incident occasioned by gas explosion.

Consequent upon this, the mourning period which begins on Tuesday, July 18 requires members and sympathisers to wear black cloth or piece of black material pinned on their shirt pockets as mark of respect.

Eddie Bekom had earlier lost his wife and daughter, while his remaining children are still on danger list following the gas explosion which occurred at their residence in Ikom, Cross River State.

Mr Bekom’s death is a national tragedy, and given what has befallen his entire family, we can only pray the Almighty God to take control of the situation we have at hand.

The Bekom family’s case is an unfortunate situation that had called for all hands to be on deck for all kinds of support.

However, while we thank those that responded as quickly as possible and joined us in the challenge of rescuing the family, it is now a greater challenge to us all that those still receiving treatment at the hospital in Abakaliki should not lack anything in the area of material and financial support for treatment and rehabilitation.

SWAN, however, sees as regrettable the lackadaisical attitude of the Cross River State Government in spite of being informed immediately the incident happened and the fact that Eddie Bekom works for the state government.

In spite of the action of the Cross River State Government, SWAN is still hopeful and now makes a strident appeal to Governor Ben Ayade to spare nothing to ensure that the remaining members of Eddie Bekom’s family are given the best of treatment anywhere in the world.

Olawale Alabi

(Secretary-General)