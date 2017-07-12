Supreme Court Verdict: It is victory for Nigerians, democracy – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the Supreme Court judgment, affirming the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP as “victory for democracy and the entire people of Nigeria who are suffering from the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule.”

The governor, who reacted to the judgment in Abuja said; “with today’s judgment, PDP can now play its role as opposition party and prepare to take over power in 2019.”

According his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose called on genuine members of the party to come together for its repositioning, repackaging and strengthening.

Governor Fayose, who maintained there will be no victor and no vanquished, said; “The ultimate winner is democracy which cannot survive without a virile opposition and the entire people of Nigeria who are already yearning for a return of the PDP, having been short-changed by the APC.”

He hailed the judiciary “for rising to the occasion at a time the ruling APC was almost succeeding in its plot to turn Nigeria to a one party state.”

While congratulating all members and supporters of the PDP for standing firm with the party, Governor Fayose promised that all leaders of the party will join hands to channel of new and enduring course for the party and prepare it for the eventual take-over of power in 2019.