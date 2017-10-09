STOP HARASSING NEW CBN DEPUTY GOVERNOR:HURIWA TELLS FUNDAMENTALISTS:

“We the members of the Nigerian human rights community are worried about the dangerous trend that religious fanaticism and extremism has taken especially the undue harassment by Islamic fundamentalists of the young lady from Niger State Mrs. Aisha Ahmad nominated as the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria. These religious hypocrites are unhappy and have hinged their unsound criticism based on Mrs Aisha Ahmad’s independent -minded dress sense which to all intents and purposes are very decent and civilized”.

With the above sentiments of trepidation, the pro-democracy and Non-Governmental organization – HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has condemned the rash of hate-filled blackmail and emotional outbursts circulating on the social media from Islamic fundamentalists who have called for the withdrawal of the nomination of Mrs. Aisha Ahmad as Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria because she does not appear in the conservative Arab dressing mode of hijab.

The Rights group in a statement jointly authorized by the National coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf affirmed that Mrs. Aisha Ahmad is a fit and proper qualified technocrat to occupy the high office of Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria based on her formidable academic credentials and her longstanding experiences as a top ranking banker in the private sector.

“We believe that the appointment of Aisha Ahmad by the president has satisfied his oath of office of the president which some scholars said commits him to the specific goals of general nature as follows: bear allegiance to the Republic; faithfully discharge his duties in accordance with the constitution; strive to preserve the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy; avoid influence caused by personal interest; abide by the code of conducts, treat all people equally under the law, protect the secrecy of information and devotion to the service and well-being of Nigerians”.

HURIWA lampoons the critics of Mrs. Aisha Ahmad who seeks to impose their pedestrian and pigeonhole religious dress code to an adult Nigerian citizen based on religion even when section 10 of the constitution clearly states that Nigeria is not a religious state.

Specifically, section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution states that; “The government of the federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as state religion”.

HURIWA recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari presented Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. She is to replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.

HURIWA also recalled that in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Buhari urged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs. Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately.

HURIWA dismissed the calls for the withdrawal of her nomination as are being choreographed by illiterate religious fanatics who think that Mrs Ahmad is being appointed to represent the Islamic religion just as the Rights group reminded those calling Mrs Ahmad unprintable names because of her civilised dress sense that freedom of expression ought to exercises responsibly.

HURIWA has also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order all round security surveillance around Mrs Aisha Ahmed to prevent and unforeseen incidents that may be instigated by the denigrating statements being bandied about her by Islamic extremists.