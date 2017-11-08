STF CONFIRMS GUN ATTACK ON COMMUTERS IN RIYOM

The Special Task Force in Plateau State, code named ‘Operation Safe Haven’ has confirmed a gun attack on commuters in Riyom LGA by yet to be identified persons.

The attack which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday , near Rim, sources say left about six people dead and at least three injured.

The victims who were returning from the Makera market on a Golf-3 car were reportedly ambushed by the assailants while offloading at Diyan junction near Gako village.

The assailants who were riding a vectra car, a source said had trailed the victims from the Rim junction in Makera village where a military checkpoint is located.

It was however not clear who was responsible for the attack, although a survivor claims he saw the attackers wearing army uniform.

When contacted, the STF Spokesperson, Capt. Umar Adams confirmed the incident but could not issue details.

According to him, the Task Force personnel were instantly mobilized to the scene on receipt of the information.

“By the time our troops arrived the scene, the attackers had fled but we are still doing our ground work to see if we can trace and apprehend them,” he said.

Civil authorities in the locality were unavailable for comments as at the time of this report