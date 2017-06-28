Stephen Akuma wrote on this day last year…

Sen. J. S. Tarka was a member of the Federal Parliament at the age of 22. As young as he was, he observed that Nigeria was built on a tripod and the three major tribes seized everything at the centre, leaving nothing for the minorities. In the North, most of the minorities were labourers and only the highly educated ones like Late Chief Sunday Awoniyi were made secretaries to less educated “core” Northerners. In the South, most of the minorities were made chefs and subordinates to people from the majority tribes.

In 1957, Tarka began the fight for equal opportunity for the minority tribes in Nigeria. Most of the minorities in the Middle Belt (Central Nigeria) joined his United Middle Belt Congress party (UMBC). Members of the NPC led by Ahmadu Bello saw him as a threat and they used Gestapo tactics to crush members of the UMBC. Even J. S. Tarka was not spared, he escaped assassination attempts and was arrested in 1962 with some Action Group leaders and charged with treasonable felony but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

As young as he was, he was clever enough to understand that he cannot go alone, so he formed an alliance with the Action Group led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo for the 1959 election, but the election was massively rigged and the NPC were returned as the majority in the Federal Parliament.

After the election, some of the minority tribes in the UMBC withdrew their active support for the party for fear of harassment by the NPC. Tarka and his tribal people were left to lick their wounds; they were molested, harassed and even killed by men of the NPC who controlled the security paraphernalia of the country. In 1964, Tarka was arrested and imprisoned in Kaduna prison for some days for “insulting” Ahmadu Bello. This oppression by the NPC led to the Tiv riot of 1964-1965 which Major Kaduna Nzeogwu mentioned in his coup speech.

During the civil war, the Tiv people were still nursing the pains of the inhumane treatment they suffered under the NPC government but Gen. Gowon who is from a minority tribe in the Middle Belt convinced them to support his doctrine of “One Nigeria”. Tarka was made Minister and when Col. Ojukwu tried to sell the Christian/Muslim propaganda, that the war was between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, it was Tarka that Gowon sent to lead a delegation to the UK to debunk the propaganda.

Another Tiv man, the first Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Col. Joe Akahan mobilised troops mostly made of Tiv soldiers for the civil war. Some months into the civil war, Col. Akahan was killed in a conspiracy that is yet to be unravelled; his Helicopter crashed mysteriously, killing him and the pilot. It is on record that majority of the soldiers that fought the war on the Nigerian side were from the Middle Belt. After the war, most of the Tiv/Middle Belt soldiers who fought the war were retired on the grounds that their recruitment into the Army did not follow due process. Nothing was given to them as compensation for their sacrifice to the nation.

By 1978, Maitama Sule, Shehu Shagari and other “core” Northern politicians lobbied J. S. Tarka to join them to form the Northern dominated NPN party with a promise that they will make him their Presidential candidate if he joins them. In the spirit of religious tolerance and forgiveness, he joined them and even contributed in the building of the mosque in Sokoto. On the day of the party primaries, they all failed him and they picked a less experienced Shehu Shagari. Tarka became a Senator and was made Chairman Committee on Appropriation. He died in 1980.

J. S. Tarka saw what many could not see. He didn’t live long to continue the agitation for the emancipation of the minorities, though his agitation led to the creation of Benue-Plateau and Old Rivers States. Although Major Gideon Orkaa mentioned some of the salient issues about the marginalisation of the minorities in his revolutionary speech on the 22nd of April 1990, there has been no strong follow up to sustain the struggle.

Even though Goodluck Jonathan, a minority became President, he was myopic of the genesis of the struggle that watered the ground for him to emerge. He was more concerned about oiling the economic wheel of the majority tribes and some minority tribes in the North who have been classified as “puppets” of the majority.

In the 2015 general election, the Tiv people still followed the direction that J. S. Tarka showed them before his death and considering what they benefited under Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s government, they supported a “core” Northern candidate against a minority from the South. Most of the polling booths in Tiv land are situated around churches; the people voted for Mohammadu Buhari a Muslim/Fulani against Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian/Minority as a payback for what Umaru Musa Yaradua did for them.

Now, in a draconian way and an inherent hate for the Tiv people, President Buhari refused to appoint any Tiv person to head a Ministry or a Parastatal. He has also supported his “Libyan” brothers with his silence and body language to kill defenceless women and children in Tivland in particular and the Middle Belt in general.

There is one thing I learnt about J. S. Tarka, he was dynamic and changed position according to how he feels it will benefit the Tiv people and the other minority tribes. In 2019, we shall not vote for a political party, we will negotiate and vote in block according to the interest of the Tiv nation and the Middle Belt.

The older generation in the Middle Belt have failed to carry on with the struggle; they have put their interest above the interest of the people. My generation will shoulder this responsibility in emancipating our people and freeing them from the feudal domination of the descendants of dan fodio and their accomplices.

