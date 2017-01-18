Sporadic gunshot rocks Kano

Kano fragile peace was overstretched Wednesday morning following sporadic gunshot that rocked the city centre.

The incident which occurred under Ado Bayero bridge triggered pandemonium as comutters and passer bye scamper for safety.

Although details are sketchy, but security sources in the city told Vanguard that “it was a clash between officials of Kano Road Traffic Agency Popularly known as KAROTA tried to evict an illegal motor park located under the strategic fly over along Zaria road” The source further confided in Vanguard “the plan eviction met a stubborn resistance and armed security were called in to contained the situation” As at the time of this report, burn fire rages enveloped the skyline of the effected area . When contracted for comments, the police Public Relation officer in Kano, DSP Magaji Musa Majia pleaded for time to ascertained the true pictures of the security breach