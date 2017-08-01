Sowore lied, Nigeria remains among top 10 most corrupt nations under Buhari – Reno

Pastor Reno Omokri has said that Omoyele Sowore lied in his speech in UK that Nigeria is no longer among top 10 most corrupt nations. Omokri said, rather, Nigeria has not improved from its ranking ever since the coming of President Muhmmadu Buhari

. Pastor Omokri also said that based of Transparency International’s rating, Nigeria did not improve but retained its poor rating since 2014. He said, “Omoyele Sowore spoke at the University of Kent and claimed that Nigeria is no longer among the top 10 most corrupt nations because of Muhammadu Buhari. Pastor Reno Omokri

“That is a lie and fake news. The last time Nigeria made progress in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index was in 2014 when we moved from number 144 to number 136 under Goodluck Jonathan. “Since that time, Nigeria HAS NOT improved in the ranking. We remained 136 in 2015 and are still 136 on the latest CPI ranking. “I have taken the liberty of uploading a screenshot from the latest CPI direct from TI’s website. DO NOT BE DECEIVED BY FAKE NEWS. “Also prepare for negative stories about me on by Sowore for exposing their lies.