Southern Kaduna killings: Buhari, el Rufai playing politics with lives of Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir el Rufai of playing politics with the lives of millions of Nigerians in Kaduna especially as regards to the wanton killings in the state.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen on Monday, the party said this while reacting to a statement credited to the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity (SSA), Garba Shehu, on Channels Television wherein the media aide was reported to have said that the killings in Southern Kaduna is partly the fault of the PDP because it is the only Senatorial District in the North West with PDP Senator. “We are baffled that such a callous, irresponsible and insensitive statement could come from a person who speaks for the President of Nigeria. This shows the extent to which every issue in the Country today is viewed from the APC’s and the Presidency’s extremely narrow and jaundiced partisan political prism.” Governor Fayose and President Buhari “Is Garba Shehu inferring that the hapless people of southern Kaduna were singled out for genocide because they elected a PDP senator? Or that the People invited such mindless violence upon themselves by choosing to be different in a sea of APC domination?” “It is high time those in authority learned that we cannot reduce everything to partisan politics. You do not play politics with the lives of millions of people. That’s exactly what APC Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai and President Buhari have been doing with the lives of the people of Southern Kaduna.” Calling for an international inquiry to see that justice is done concerning the killings in Kaduna, the party however said it lacked faith in the governments of Kaduna state and that of the federal level in bringing the culprits of the genocide to book. “Beyond politics, we are all accountable to God almighty. We once again call for an international inquiry into the Southern Kaduna massacre. We have little faith that those at the helm of affairs at the State and National levels will do justice in the matter.”