Southern Governors Meet In Lagos

Seventeen governors from South-west, South-east and South-south are currently in Lagos discussing latest national issues.

This meeting is coming 12 years after a similar meeting was held in Lagos, when former governor Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State.

The Governors present at the meeting include the Six Southwest Governors. They include Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola and Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Also present are the Governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom and Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

Deputy Governor’s of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke and Cross River State, Professor Ivara Esu and some federal lawmaker are also present in the event