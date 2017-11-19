SON OF FORMER PDP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN STABED TO DEATH IN ABUJA

Bilyamin Muhammed Bello son of former PDP National Chairman, Haliru Bello has been stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sada, daughter term of the embattled Aso Savings Director, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu.

She allegedly stabbed him to death in their Maitama Abuja home yesterday night.

According to sources the attack arose out of her accusation of infidelity. She had earlier seen a series of text messages on his phone.

She was said to.have stabbed the deceased thrice on his back and several times on his private part.

Before this.Maryam had bit off part of his ear and he had to be treated at an hospital where he was advised notbtp go back home for some time but he refused to heed the advice.

After attacking him, she allegedly drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The couple had a child, a daughter together before the incident. He is slated for.burial today.