Soldiers kill apprentice

Nigerian Army personnel attached to Exercise Crocodile Smile II have been accused of killing an apprentice, Sadiq Ismaila, 20, and fleeing with his body to cover up the crime.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm , at Oniru Block Village, Lekki on Tuesday , where they left at least four others injured, including Paul Abudu and Bridget Afolabi.

But the Nigerian Army said the deceased was a “notorious drug peddler, armed robbery kingpin and that he first shot at the soldiers.”