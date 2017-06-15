SOCIAL MEDIA as tool for public enlightenment

Social media has been described as a very critical tool for public enlightenment and could be used by both security agencies and the public to inform and educate the public on very current on the spot event.

Speaking as a guest speaker, on the topic “The Role of Social Media in the fight against crime and insecurity” at the recently held State congress and inauguration of National Association of social media practitioners of Nigeria (NASMPON) Rivers State Chapter, Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Amnesty, KEN CHINDA also said that social media serves as a tool for social mobilization.

He explained that the social media could give near reliable and accurate information on the happening of a given criminal event with a view to obstructing its actualization.

“You can agree with me of what happened here in the late 2016 when some houses were invaded by certain security operatives the social media played peak role apart from the state government intervention”.

On his part, SIMEON NWAKAUDU, the Special Assistant to Governor NYESOM WIKE ON Electronic Media, in a remark, said the inauguration of NASMPON is a step in the right direction as social media practitioners will have a platform to peer review, imbibe the culture of media professionalism, raise the standards for social media engagements and create room for training and re-training of practitioners.

While urging NASMPON not to use the platform for untoward activities, assured them that governor WIKE will continue to engage constructively with practitioners of social media.

Another guest speaker, Barrister DIKE VINCENT AMADI who spoke on the topic, the role of Social Media in National Security, said social media can play an important role in mobilizing the masses on sensitive matter concerning issues of internal and external security.

He said that social media also functions as a tool for sanitizing the public on political and other issues, like prior to the 2015 elections, virtually all the political parties had social media accounts on facebook, twitter, Instagram etc, they had the deepest knowledge about the percentage of youths in all the aforementioned platforms and however used it to actualize their goals of winning elections.

In his welcome address, state chairman of NASMPON, Ambassador INNOCENT CHIBUNDU WOKE commended governor NYESOM WIKE for appointing two SSAs on new media, which he said shows that the governor and his administration are ever ready to support true governance in the state.

WOKE also said that social media is a viable tool to function as unifying factor in making progress as a society.