SHOOTINGS AND KILLINGS EVERYWHERE; WHY?

By Victor Obimba

It’s like Nigeria as a country has finally been relegated to become a hunter’s forest, slaughter’s slab or butcher’s hut.

The spate of killings are on the increase on daily basis. In the last few days now, it has been shootings, killings and slaughterings.

Bloods of harmless citizens are unjustifiably being wasted without restraint. The agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives are now the ones wasting them with reckless abandon and unmitigated sadism.

Few day ago, it was dropped bombs at IDP camp. Yesterday, armless and harmless IPOB members bore the brunt of cruelty from the Nigerian soldiers.

Today, at Osun state, students of UniOsun who were playing Saturday morning football have police fire opened on them, with casualties greatly recorded. What actually is happening in Nigeria?

Nigeria leaders and security agencies, why?

The worst part of it that nobody is talking. From the Senators to the House of Reps to the State governors, all lips appear tightened and sealed, watching a sect of people fulfilling their satanic agendas by using the blood of young and innocent citizens on a daily basis.

Oh LORD, please arise in your anger and judgment. Let not the cries of these bloods be in vain. LORD, arise for justice; arise for vengeance; arise and silence the vampires.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!