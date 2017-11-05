Shift attention to Fulani herders, Fayose tells military

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has asked the military to direct its operations Python Dance and Crocodile Smile to those areas in Nigeria where Fulani herders have been said to be killing people and destroying farmlands.

Fayose mentioned those areas as the North Central states of Benue and Plateau as well as North East states like Taraba and Adamawa.

The governor who described the reported threat by Miyeitti Allah Kautal Hore, a splinter group of Miyeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, against the Benue State anti-Open Grazing Law as reckless and open threat against the sovereignty of Nigeria, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was silent over the menace by Fulani herders and that “this is a sign of complicity” on the part of the Federal Government.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said; “If the Federal Government does not want to be seen as protecting the Fulani herdsmen, attention of the Army’s python that is dancing in the Southeast and crocodile that is smiling in the Southwest and South South should be focused on the killer herdsmen.”

He said the alarm raised by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom over an alleged plan by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to launch fresh attacks on Benue State, should worry lovers of peace in Nigeria, adding, “The moment a state governor begins to raise alarm as done by Governor Ortom, those playing ostrich to the Fulani herdsmen menace should know that they can no longer pretend that all is well.”