Shettima in trouble for sponsoring attacks on Igbos

Kashim Shettima, Borno state governor is the Brain behind the Fulani youths eviction notice to igbos in the north. He is the brain behind Chibok girl kidnap scam.

In fact, their evil plan is to bring Yorubas to their side and then go for killings of Igbos again.

Shettima told Amosun the APC’s plan is to get to power and destroy Igbos cuz they are tired of their insults and ungratefulness.

Their hatred for Jonathan and why they decided to bring him down and the plan to destroy Nigeria if Jonathan should prove stubborn.

He was promising Amosun to work with them cuz they’ve concluded plan to give Lagos a special status, send Igbos out of the north and then start all the businesses the Igbos are doing in the north.

That dude is behind the fake Chibok girls abduction and he’s so confident of himself that their plan will take place before 2019.

The ultimatum given by the northern youths to Igbos to vacate their region is deliberate and calculated. They will start the killing before October.

A state governor that supervised abduction of school girls will do anything to achieve his Arewa Uthman Dan Fodio jihad agenda.

Fani Kayode’s cries is now making sense to me.

I have the phone conversation of him and Amosun on the plan of Shettima to lead a pogrom against the Igbos. He is now seeking the cooperation of we Yorubas, just like they did in 1969.

Their propaganda machine is now active to use religion to deceive us.

They want to destroy Nigeria again!

Voting for Buhari is a curse to Nigeria. Many of you will find this out in a very sad way very soon. This whole thing was planned before the election.

I will work on bringing the recorded phone conversation of Shettima and Amosun to the public soon.

Amosun called Okorocha and Amaechi businessmen who are just making their own money in politics. Shettima says they are on their own cuz no one can deceive them from Igbo land again. In fact, to Shettima, Okorocha and Amaechi are on their own and will not be spared the swords when they come calling. Amaechi and Okorocha are APC members don’t forget but they are Igbos to that blood sucker Shettima and won’t be spared in their planed pogrom.

Save Nigeria from these parasites, blood thirsty vampires who want to fulfill their forefathers dream on us – to kill and loot.

Maiyegun