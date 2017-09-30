Shehu Sani says rodents may have eaten Osinbajo panel report on suspended SGF

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says rodents may have eaten the report of the panel which probed Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Oke was suspended after his agency claimed ownership of the monies discovered in an Ikoyi apartment, while Lawal was asked to step aside over his indictment for corruption by the senate committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.

The committee was chaired by Sani.

A panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was subsequently set up to investigate the duo.

The panel, which had as its members, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, and Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on August 23.

More than one month after the submission, nothing has been heard, forcing Sani to ask if, like President Muhammadu Buhari’s office, the panel report had also been left at the mercy of rodents.

“Maybe the hard copy of the Veepee’s report was eaten by rodents and the soft copy in the flash drive was damaged by virus,” he tweeted on Friday