Shehu Sani says rodents may have eaten Osinbajo panel report on suspended SGF

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says rodents may have eaten the report of the panel which probed Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
Oke was suspended after his agency claimed ownership of the monies discovered in an Ikoyi apartment, while Lawal was asked to step aside over his indictment for corruption by the senate committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.
The committee was chaired by Sani.
A panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was subsequently set up to investigate the duo.
The panel, which had as its members, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, and Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on August 23.
More than one month after the submission, nothing has been heard, forcing Sani to ask if, like President Muhammadu Buhari’s office, the panel report had also been left at the mercy of rodents.
“Maybe the hard copy of the Veepee’s report was eaten by rodents and the soft copy in the flash drive was damaged by virus,” he tweeted on Friday
Hahahahahahahhahahahaha
Federal Republic of Rodents
How is this people thinking…
The reporters no get copy of their report?
Rats didn’t eat the report. They killed it because it involves Ameachi.
Panic in aso rock as buhari whereabout unknown , osinbajor has be arested as nigeria army invade aso rock villa, the presidential palace of nigeria set of power, history has repeated himself as nigeria army announce the overthrownment of buhari, nigeria constitution partially suspended & uphold martial law
Unlike Buhari, Osinbajo is a man of God that was why roddents couldnt succeed in their destructive action.
Keep man of God aside
Foolish idiots like u r d main problem of dis country.bush man
Rodents have the spirit of change. If they can change the look of the president’s office and ejected him, they can as well change the look of the panel’s report that its makers may not recognize it for presentation and implementation. Don’t be ignorant of that spirit.
You’re right
MANY HAVE GONE DUE TO IGNORANT..
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to STD, UTI , amblican ,Hbp, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer, wide vagina, vaginal odour, Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
HERBS WORKS 💯% BETTER THAN ANYTHING
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
HERBAL WORKS BETTER THAN YOU THINK.
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
All of u must die… Idiots.
This SHEHU sani is a bush idiot,he hasn’t spoke on his god father issues,bukola sarki,but his has d mouth to speak about ssg
APC and rodents 😂 what’s the relationship?
Off course….Buhari is applying his deodorant method of fighting corruption.
Ohooo!
And also 43 million dollars from Osborne Road Ikoyi. Great Rodents
Criminals. .really!