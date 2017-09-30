Sunday , 1 October 2017
Home / News / Shehu Sani says rodents may have eaten Osinbajo panel report on suspended SGF

Shehu Sani says rodents may have eaten Osinbajo panel report on suspended SGF

September 30, 2017 News 94 Views

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says rodents may have eaten the report of the panel which probed Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Oke was suspended after his agency claimed ownership of the monies discovered in an Ikoyi apartment, while Lawal was asked to step aside over his indictment for corruption by the senate committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.

The committee was chaired by Sani.

A panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was subsequently set up to investigate the duo.

The panel, which had as its members, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, and Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on August 23.

More than one month after the submission, nothing has been heard, forcing Sani to ask if, like President Muhammadu Buhari’s office, the panel report had also been left at the mercy of rodents.

“Maybe the hard copy of the Veepee’s report was eaten by rodents and the soft copy in the flash drive was damaged by virus,” he tweeted on Friday

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Ekiti PDP: Adeyeye’s silence over EFCC arrest of govt officials condemnable, guber ambition has made him to abandon his duties

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described as strange and embarrassing, the …

19 comments

  1. Innocent GB
    Innocent GB
    September 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Hahahahahahahhahahahaha

    Reply
  2. Innocent GB
    Innocent GB
    September 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Federal Republic of Rodents

    Reply
  3. Chukwuegbo Ndubuisi Christian
    Chukwuegbo Ndubuisi Christian
    September 30, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    How is this people thinking…

    Reply
  4. Pee John
    Pee John
    September 30, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    The reporters no get copy of their report?

    Reply
  5. Paschal Odiamehi Aghidi
    Paschal Odiamehi Aghidi
    September 30, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Rats didn’t eat the report. They killed it because it involves Ameachi.

    Reply
  6. Elder Igbinoghene
    Elder Igbinoghene
    September 30, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Panic in aso rock as buhari whereabout unknown , osinbajor has be arested as nigeria army invade aso rock villa, the presidential palace of nigeria set of power, history has repeated himself as nigeria army announce the overthrownment of buhari, nigeria constitution partially suspended & uphold martial law

    Reply
  7. Effiom Ironbar
    Effiom Ironbar
    September 30, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Unlike Buhari, Osinbajo is a man of God that was why roddents couldnt succeed in their destructive action.

    Reply
  8. Yerimah Umejuru
    Yerimah Umejuru
    September 30, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Rodents have the spirit of change. If they can change the look of the president’s office and ejected him, they can as well change the look of the panel’s report that its makers may not recognize it for presentation and implementation. Don’t be ignorant of that spirit.

    Reply
  9. Neyo Vincent
    Neyo Vincent
    September 30, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    You’re right

    Reply
  10. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    September 30, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    MANY HAVE GONE DUE TO IGNORANT..
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to STD, UTI , amblican ,Hbp, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer, wide vagina, vaginal odour, Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    HERBS WORKS 💯% BETTER THAN ANYTHING
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
    Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    HERBAL WORKS BETTER THAN YOU THINK.
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
    Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    Reply
  11. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    September 30, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    All of u must die… Idiots.

    Reply
  12. Abubakar Yahaya
    Abubakar Yahaya
    September 30, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    This SHEHU sani is a bush idiot,he hasn’t spoke on his god father issues,bukola sarki,but his has d mouth to speak about ssg

    Reply
  13. David Uwanaking Akpan
    David Uwanaking Akpan
    September 30, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    APC and rodents 😂 what’s the relationship?

    Reply
  14. Peter Ononogbo
    Peter Ononogbo
    September 30, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Off course….Buhari is applying his deodorant method of fighting corruption.

    Reply
  15. Jude Onyekpomnwanne
    Jude Onyekpomnwanne
    September 30, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Ohooo!

    Reply
  16. Iheonunekwu Joseph Nwabueze
    Iheonunekwu Joseph Nwabueze
    October 1, 2017 at 12:05 am

    And also 43 million dollars from Osborne Road Ikoyi. Great Rodents

    Reply
  17. Samuel Nwagu
    Samuel Nwagu
    October 1, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Criminals. .really!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved