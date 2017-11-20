She Is Not Guilty, Not Yet 

By George Onmonya Daniel

Most of these social media people out of the little they read on Facebook have concluded that the woman should be hanged. She killed her husband, she stabbed him severally, some even said he was stabbed in his private part. Ok, I am not saying she is innocent. If she really stabbed him and he died of the wounds then she killed him. I am saying ‘if’ because this morning I read that the statement she wrote at the police station was different from the Facebook narrative of events that unfolded.

Ok, some say evidence may have been tempered with. We will leave that to the police. But to conduct a thorough investigation whether privately or by the police, we need more than Facebook lawyers and judges.

I am a fan of Crime and Investigation (CI) on DSTV, and one of my favourite programmes there is WOMEN THAT KILL. What I know is that nothing seem as it is in these episodes until you deeply search through the rubble of human emotion, mental health and lifestyle.

I have seen the killer pronounced innocent many times based on circumstances surrounding the case. Some of the victims asked for it and have asked for it for a very long time. In the end they end up getting what they ask for. I have seen many cases my brothers and sisters. I am not relating them to this Nigerian case. Don’t get me wrong. All I am saying is that you don’t just read two passages on social media about someone killing someone and sentence the killer guilty.

It is quite sad but from these pictures I want to believe they had their moments before things turned up-side-down.