SENIOR EDITORS TOUR DANKWAMBO’S ACHIEVEMENTS

Some Senior Editors, praised Dankwambo’s leadership style and commitment during an inspection tour to Gombe.

Editors led by the National Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Suleiman Uba Gaya, commended the various land mark achievements executed by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, FCIB, FNIM, ACA, FCA, OON, PhD, FCA, MNES, ACIT, ANIM, (Talban-Gombe) the Executive Governor of Gombe State.

Gaya said the Dankwambo’s achievements is commendable in all the socio-economic and development, he said that Dankwambo has indeed done a lot to the people of Gombe State.

His words: “For several months now, our brother and colleague of high repute, Dahiru Hassan Kera has been inundating us with stories about your achievements since assumption of office as governor of Gombe State.

The passion with which Kera was praising you was such that when this opportunity came for us to visit this state, those of us that were selected grabbed it with both hands. We have for the past two days been here, and are amazed that this state we often describe as backwater state has since moved on and enlisted itself among Nigeria’s frontline states. The transformation here is overwhelming. The people here can proudly say democracy is working. So impressed was our VP in charge of Abuja and the 19 northern states, Hajia Sani here, that she said, and she meant it, that she will want to settle down here, on her retirement. She is asking Your Excellency for citizenship. We congratulate and commend Your Excellency that you are keeping your covenant with the people”.

“while being driven to the city from the airport, the first major landmark that tells us serious governance is taking place in Gombe State is a sprawling edifice that looks every inch like a five star hotel. That International Conference Centre speaks a lot about your desire to bring the world to Gombe and take Gombe to the world, and bequeath a legacy of silver and gold”.

He explained that in the course of their tour of Dankwambo’s projects, they have seen many projects abandoned by previous administrations that Dankwambo completed. “It goes to show that what matters to you is the best interest of Gombe people, not just taking the credit.

The 33rd American President Harry Truman said that “it is amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” We commend you for that.

The Deputy President of NGE pointed out that Dankwambo’s projects in education are simply second to none. We have been to as far as Kumo and Billiri and saw the state university of Science and Technology and college of education, as well as the model schools you have provided in nooks and crannies of Gombe, he said.

Responding, His Exellency Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo ,FCIB, FNIM, ACIT, ANIM, ACA, PhD, FCA, MNES, ACIB, FCA, OON, (Talban-Gombe), has welcomed members of the team to Gombe State and commended them for taking their time to inspect his projects.

Dankwambo said that what they have seen is his duty and happened not by chance but by the contribution of all the well meaning citizens of Gombe State. I deserved no praise because it is my responsibility which I am expected to discharge, he said.

While the Vice President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors North West Zone, Hajia Sani, on behalf of the editors thanked and commended Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo for the warm reception through out their stay in Gombe.

Hajia Sani appreciated the way and manner they have been received by the government of Gombe State by describing the gesture as “special honour”.

By: Abu-Ubaidah Ibrahim Kuna

07, November 2017.