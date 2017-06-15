Senate seat: Hussain, Adeleke are APC, PDP candidates

A former commissioner in Osun State, Mudashiru Hussein, was elected yesterday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District’s July 8 by-election.

He polled 2,412 of the 2,413 votes cast in the party’s primary held at the De Distinguished Event Centre on the outskirts of Osogbo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker Sanusi Rikiji, who chaired the Screening Committee for the by-election, declared Hussein winner of the election.

Rikiji said 2,560 delegates participated in the poll.