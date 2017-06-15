Thursday , 15 June 2017
Home / News / Senate seat: Hussain, Adeleke are APC, PDP candidates

Senate seat: Hussain, Adeleke are APC, PDP candidates

June 15, 2017 News, Politics 17 Views

A former commissioner in Osun State, Mudashiru Hussein, was elected yesterday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District’s July 8 by-election.

He polled 2,412 of the 2,413 votes cast in the party’s primary held at the De Distinguished Event Centre on the outskirts of Osogbo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker Sanusi Rikiji, who chaired the Screening Committee for the by-election, declared Hussein winner of the election.

Rikiji said 2,560 delegates participated in the poll.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Gov Geidam Condemns Threat To Igbos, Calls For Unity

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Geidam has described the threat to Igbos by some northern …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved