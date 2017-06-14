SARS Officer Dies In Ogun Car Crash

An officer of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been confirmed dead while four of his colleagues sustained injuries in an accident at Showo village along Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway in Ogun southwest Nigeria.

Representative of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident involved a Honda CRV with registration number LSD 191 ET and a truck.

He said that the truck was trying to make an illegal U-turn back to Sagamu without indication before the Honda car rammed into it from the back.

“The Honda CRV had five occupants, all SARS officers, four male and one female but unfortunately the driver of the Honda CRV died.”

Akinbiyi stated that the injured have been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta for treatment.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who also confirmed the accident, said that the officers were returning from Sagamu where they had gone for a court proceeding when the accident occurred.