Sanusi relieves two traditional title holders over extortion.

Terhemen Abua.

Two traditional title holders in Kano Emirate Council were friday relieved of their appointments by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II for alleged extortion involved in a syndicated case with a Police Inspector.

Ibrahim Shehu, village head of Hungu and Galal Nadabo, ward head of Zangwan were said to have connived with Umaru Abubakar the Police Inspector and collected over N50,000 from the mother of an accused, Hauwa Sule, in Albasu Local Govt Area of the State.

The Emir announced the sacking of the traditional title holders after receiving an investigation report on the deal from the District Head of Albasu, Bashir Albasu, Katikan Kano at the palace.

The report reveals that already N33,000 has already been collected out of the N50,000 from the mother of the suspect, Yusuf Sule of Hungun Village of Albasu LGA.

The Emir, however warned the traditional title holders to desist from any act capable of smearing the image of the Kano Emirate Council and the tradition.

credit: the nation