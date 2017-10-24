Sack Dambazzau, Malami, arrest Maina, PDP tells FG

…Chides EFCC for losing steam By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA –

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to immediately relieve Abdulrahman Dambazzau and Abubakar Malami, Ministers of Interior and Justice respectively of their duties over their alleged role in the surprised reinstatement of the former Chairman, Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. It also called for the arrest of Maina whose reported reinstatement elicited criticisms across the land. Abdulrasheed Maina In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party expressed shock at the manner of Maina’s reinstatement saying the ex-Pension boss ought to have been arrested instead. “We demand the immediate sack of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami who have been fingered in the illegal act of restoring Maina to office against good conscience. “All people of good conscience will not forget in a hurry that Maina, who was given an assignment by the last administration of the PDP to superintend the now defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, dipped his hands into the jar and helped himself to N100 billion of what he was supposed to safeguard. “With good conscience at fighting corruption, the PDP government then mandated the anti-corruption agencies to perform their constitutional duty. Maina fled, only to resurface in the country four months ago under the Buhari administration. “As a party of good conscience, we wish to condemn in strongest terms the penchant of the administration of President Buhari to giving safe haven to known criminals while hoodwinking Nigerians that it’s fighting corruption.

