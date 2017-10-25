RSG to rehabilitate Water schemes across the state.

…Monarch’s pledge to support its Sustainability

The Rivers State Government says provision of portable and clean water to its citizens is a top priority, hence the Government plans to rehabilitate existing water schemes across the state as well as build modern water infrastructure.

The state commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, stated this during a courtesy call on the Eze Igbu Upata III, Eze Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo, JP and his council of chiefs at Edeoha community in Ahoada-East Local Government area.

Professor Ebeku disclosed that Governor Wike is ensuring that indigenes and residents of the state have access to clean and safe water supply.

According to him, the governor has decided to partner with the World Bank, European Union, African Development Bank and UNICEF to deliver safe water to the people of the state.

He further explained that the partnership concluded will embark on a long term project of construction of water delivery infrastructure. However, because of the Governor’s dynamic approach to governance, the partners also agreed to rehabilitate existing schemes while the long term project is being constructed.

In his response, Eze Igbu Upata III, Eze Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo Otuwarikpo, JP commended the state Governor for the reappointment of their son Professor Kaniye Ebeku who he described as a worthy son of the Upata Kingdom.

The Monarch expressed readiness of communities in Ahoada to partner with the state Government in providing safe water for its indigenes and residents and lauded the state Government for its decision to rehabilitate the water schemes in Ahoada and other parts of the state.

Eze Otuwarikpo pledged that he will ensure that facilities in his area of jurisdiction are protected and preserved from vandals and further appealed that the water schemes should be extended to more communities within the Local Government area.

At the Ahoada water station where he inspected facilities on ground, Professor Ebeku frowned at the extent of damage and vandalization of water facilities in the station by hoodlums.

He emphasized that it is essential that communities should partner with Government in the rehabilitation process and also take ownership of the infrastructure to forestall future vandalization and ensure sustainability upon completion.

The European Union component of the project is for the small town and will be majorly executed in towns within Opobo Nkoro and Akuku Toru local government areas of the state.