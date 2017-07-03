Rochas Okorocha is a ‘diaper wearing creature’ for insisting Buhari is not on life support – Fani-Kayode

Monday , 3 July 2017
July 3, 2017

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha as a “diaper wearing creature” for insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari is not on life support.

Reacting to Okorocha’s rebuttal of Fayose, Fani-Kayode, noted that Okorocha has failed to understand that Nigerians have the right to know the truth about Buhari’s health status.

The former Minister, who took to his twitter handle wrote: “When a courageous @GovAyoFayose tells u @MBuhari is in a coma and diaper-wearing @GovernorRochas tells u it is a lie u know who to believe.

-dailypost

