Roads are better maintained by state governments – Tambuwal

Major roads around the country will be better maintained if the Federal Government hands over its roads to the state governments, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said.

“The Federal Government should hand over the roads to states because state governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision,” he asserted in Sokoto during a visit of the Senate Committee on Works.

The governor urged the National Assembly to facilitate the reimbursement of the money the state government spent on the repairs of some federal roads.

Speaking, the visiting Senate committee chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya promised that the committee would facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state government on federal roads.