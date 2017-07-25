RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Obuah Sacks Desilting Contractors

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah has terminated the contracts of all the Desilting Contractors engaged by the Agency.

Bro Obuah announced this after a meeting with the concerned contractors Monday, July 25, 2017.

According to the Sole Administrator, the sack which is with immediate effect became necessary due to the lukewarm attitude of the Desilting Contractors to their job and which is no longer tolerable by the Agency.

The Agency, the Sole Administrator, Bro Obuah said can no longer allow the contractors continue to flout its directives with impunity.

Bro Obuah stated that same stubbornness of the contractors is partly responsible for the regrettable flooding being recorded in parts of the State for which the State governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike is very disturbed.

The Sole Administrator also frowned at the continued depositing of solid wastes into gutters and waterways by residents worsened by the refusal of the Desilting Contractors to evacuate the wastes from the gutters early enough as a result of which they erode back into the gutters, causing avoidable blockage of these gutters and waterways.

The action, Bro Obuah warned will make subsequent contractors take their job and the Agency’s directives very serious.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Tuesday July 25, 2017.