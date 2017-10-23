RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Warns Those Dumping Refuse Along Njemanze Street, Vows To Arrest Defaulters

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has warned those dumping refuse along the open strip on Njemanze Street, Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt, to desist from such acts or face arrest and prosecution.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt lamented that mountains of refuse were growing on daily basis at the area, warning that machineries have been put in place to arrest the defaulters whom, he said, would serve as deterrents.

Most worrisome, according to the RIWAMA boss, are the activities of Sewage business operators who have turned the area to a ground for evacuation of excreta and other wastes.

The RIWAMA boss noted that the Agency has repeatedly placed advertorials, jingles, messages and awareness campaigns advising residents and those doing business in the State to dispose wastes only at approved receptacles, but these efforts apparently fell on deaf ears.

He emphasized that there are no RIWAMA approved dumpsites or receptacles in the whole strip of Njemanze Street, urging residents and those doing business in and around the area to locate approved receptacles close to their homes and business places to dispose of their refuse.

“Njemanze Street has become an eyesore because of people who have turned the area to a dumpsite for refuse and excreta. This is appalling and would not be tolerated by RIWAMA”, he fumed.

While regretting that the arbitrary dumping of wastes at Njemanze Street would add to defacing of Port Harcourt and frustrate the efforts of the State government to return the State capital to its Garden City status, Bro. Obuah called on residents within and outside the area to reciprocate the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike who has given all necessary support to the agency, to keep the State clean at all times.

“Aside defacing the aesthetic look of the area, the large concentration of excreta and other wastes in the area would pose serious threat to the health of residents and people doing business in that environment”, Bro. Obuah stated, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure a garbage-free Rivers State.

Signed:

Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).