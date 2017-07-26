RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Visits Family Of Killed Road Cleaner

…Wants Stiffer Sanctions Against Hit And Run Drivers

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has described the death of late Mary Udong James, a road sweeper who was killed by a hit and run driver while performing her duties opposite Pleasure Park, Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway at the early hours of Saturday as tragic and very unfortunate.

Bro. Obuah who stated these when officials of the Agency paid a condolence visit to the family of the hit and run victim at her residence in Rukpakolusi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, regretted that the woman lost her life less than four months after the demise of her husband.

The Sole Administrator, who was represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Ian Abraham Gobo told the family that even though the late road cleaner had passed on, her service to the Agency was very well appreciated.

Also in the delegation with Ian Gobo for the visit to the family of late Mary Udong James who lived in a shanty with five children, include the Personal Assistant to the Sole Administrator, Mr. Ike Anslem Chukwu and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Pastor Jerry Needam.

Bro. Obuah described as heinous, the act of killing a human being and running away and called for amendment of the laws to give stiffer punishment against offenders, even as he prayed that God protect and provide for the children the woman left behind.

He wondered why incidents of hit and run driving would still occur in Port Harcourt when Governor Nyesom Wike has graciously provided street lights in all major streets in the City, noting that the development accounted for the reduction in incidence of accidents against road sweepers at wee hours.

Bro. Obuah appealed to drivers to be cautious particularly in the early hours of the morning, urging them to look out for road sweepers who usually put on reflective vests while on duty.

The Sole Administrator further appealed to members of the public to assist police in their investigation by obliging information that could lead to the arrest of the runaway driver.

“Even though the incident happened around 5 a.m., it is possible that someone may have witnessed the tragic event”, he said.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Chairman of PDP, Rivers State.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017