RIWAMA Boss, Bro. Felix Obuah Directs Rivers 23 Local Government Council Chairmen To Ensure Clean Environment During Sanitation Exercise

Ahead of tomorrow , Saturday, October, 28, 2017 , monthly sanitation exercise in the State, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah, has directed Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of the State to ensure their areas are properly cleaned, and all water channels emptied for free flow of water.

Bro. Obuah, in a statement, said even though there will be no restriction of movement during the sanitation exercise between the hours of 7am – 10am , residents should cultivate the habit of cleaning their surroundings without supervision or compulsion.

He again appealed to owners of trucks (individuals and cooperate organizations) to make available their trucks in the respective Local Government Areas for the evacuation of waste that would be generated during the sanitation exercise.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).