RIVERS’S TOP POSITION IN FISCAL INDEX REPORT – SIGN OF FRUGAL LEADERSHIP

Rivers State Government says it came tops in the newly published Fiscal Sustainability Index Report because of the frugality of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led administration in the management of public resources.

In a ‘State of the States’ report released by BudgIT Nigeria, a reputable budget transparency advocacy group, Rivers State is placed first ahead of Lagos State because of its healthier financial profile especially in terms of increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), lower debt profile and ability to pay its bills and service her debts with comparative ease.

In a Press Statement released today in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah, citing the report, said Rivers, Lagos, Ogun and Kano States are ahead of the other states in terms of Internally Generated Revenue. However, while Lagos State records the highest IGR in Nigeria, its huge debt of over N734 billion as at December 2016, gives Rivers an edge in terms of fiscal sustainability, the report said.

According to Barr Okah, this report is an endorsement of visionary leadership as the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike administration in the State will continue to promote the wellbeing of our people, initiate laudable programmes and execute projects that will improve the living standards of Rivers people.

Barr. Emma Okah

Commissioner for Information and Communications

Rivers State