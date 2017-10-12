RIVERS YOUTHS MUST RAISE AGAINST THE UNHOLY ACTIVITIES OF MEN OF SARS.

By : Bright Jossy

Few days ago , a youth of Rumuoparali community in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State was murdered in cold blood by men of SARS , who stormed a peaceful social gathering organized by Youths of Rumuoparali and shot sporadically to disperse the youths but was resisted by the youths who immediately expressed their unreserved anger over the sudden invasion of their peaceful gathering without any reason .

Scared by the number of youths surrounding them gradually, one of the SARS officers immediately opened fire on one of the armless youths and ended his life , and from where they were able to weaken the youths and drove off speedily.

The aftermath of that tragic occurrence between the youths of Rumuoparali and men of SARS may be worse than the invasion itself.

But as at the time of filing this report , the youths of Rumuoparali were said to be preparing to embark on a peaceful protest to Rivers State police command , for the extra judicial killings and criminal activities of Akin Fakorode led SARS in Rivers State.

At this time, Rivers youths must take their destiny into their hands , as all calls and petitions against the criminal activities of SARS in Rivers State have been given deaf ears by the police high command , instead gets defensive response from both the leaders of APC in the state and the police high command in Abuja , leaving the residents of Rivers State helpless in the wicked hands men of SARS .