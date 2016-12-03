Rivers Rerun: APC, INEC plans to write results

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, has alerted the nation and the International Community of plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to write the results of the forthcoming elections set for 10th December, 2016.

The Commissioner accused the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi and other leaders of the Rivers State branch of the APC of being the masterminds “behind the industrial scale electoral fraud”.

Dr. Tam-George revealed that after stalwarts of the APC were apprehended for the illegal printing of result sheets two weeks ago by the Rivers State Police Command; the syndicate has moved its operations to Owerri, Imo State, to avoid detection.

The Commissioner said that the Rivers State APC took delivery of sixty brand new Toyota Hilux vans on Monday 28th November 2016, these vehicles according to the Commissioner, would be used by the APC to convey the forged result sheets and other electoral materials to different parts of the State, such as Ogoni, Ikwerre, Isaka in Okrika Local Government Area among others.

The APC is working in close coordination with INEC.