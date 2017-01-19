Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Organizes Draught Competition In Memory Of Late Father

Press Statement

Lovers of the game of Draught are in for a thrill as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah says arrangements have been concluded to stage a Draught Competition in honour of his late father, Pa Bethel Obuah who died on Tuesday, August 2, 2016, and would be buried soon.

Bro. Obuah who stated this through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the competition is open to all (males, females), irrespective of their age and state of origin.

Obuah, who is also the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), said the preliminary edition of the competition would hold on the 1st of March, 2017, while the grand finale would hold on the 2nd of March, 2017.

The sports loving PDP boss, who is the Sole Sponsor of Nigerian National Football League (NNFL) Side, Go-Round Football Club of Omoku, revealed that the competition would be tagged ‘Ononokono Memorial Draught Competition’, adding that the tag represents his late father’s title as an undisputed champion among the draught playing community in his native Ogbaland.

Consequently, the Rivers PDP Chairman who also sponsored the first Rivers State Athletics Competition among Secondary Schools in Rivers State is calling on interested participants to indicate their interest and register for the competition which he said carries a ‘mouth watering’ cash prize.

Bro. Obuah further disclosed that the Competition would be an annual event.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017.