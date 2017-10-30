RIVERS OVERSEAS SCHOLARSHIP:CHIEF OF STAFF ,ELDERS COUNCIL HAIL WIKE

The former Chief of Staff,Government House, Rivers state, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for intervening in the plight of students of Rivers state studying in various universities overseas.

Chief Emeh,who was also commissioner for Transport and Aviation under former Governor Peter Odili spoke against the backdrop of the release of over one million dollars by Governor Wike for the settlement of outstanding school fees and maintenance allowances recklessly accumulated by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, now minister of Transportation under President Buhari.

”The payment of the outstanding fees of Rivers students abroad is another milestone recorded by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike as he continues to provide purposeful leadership for the benefit of the people of the state.

“This action of Governor Wike demonstrates that the triple award winning Governor is not only compassionate but also concerned about the welfare of the citizens of our great state”, the political strategist emphasized.

In a related development ,elders of the state under the aegis of Rivers Elders Consultative Council have also commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for his magnanimity and exemplary display of love to the students abandoned overseas by the immediate past dministration of Rotimi Amaechi.

In a statement by Chief (Dr.) Granville Abiye Georgewill, Executive Secretary of the council, Rivers elders, who are custodians of the peoples’ heritage were full of gratitude to Governor Wike for salvaging the future leaders of the state.

“As elders of our dear state we will continue to be gratful to Governor Wike for his responsiveness and commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of Rivers State.

“Wike is a true son of Rivers State and a leader the State will always trust”, the elders observed.

While condemning former Governor Amaechi’s administration for abandoning Rivers students abroad, leaving the mess for Governor Wike to clean, Rivers elders commended parents of beneficiaries of the governor’s intervention for appreciating the kind gesture of the chief executive of the state.