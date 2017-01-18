RIVERS HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY GETS MINORITY LEADER

The Member representing Akuku-Toru
Constituency Two in the Rivers State House of
Assembly, Fredrick Anabraba has emerged as the
Minority Leader.
DAILY POST reports that Anabraba emerged
against the wish of the APC caucus in the Rivers
State House of Assembly.
The APC Caucus led by Victoria Nyeche had
nominated the member representing Eleme State
Constituency, Josiah Olu for the position of
Minority Leader.
But the nominee of the APC Caucus was not
allowed by the PDP members who were in the
majority.
It was PDP’s Sam Ogeh who nominated Fredrick
Anabraba as Minority Leader, before a vote was
taken, and he emerged victorious.
The APC lawmakers, thereafter, staged a walkout
as a mark of protest against what they considered
to be imposition of a Minority Leader on them by
the PDP.
The leader of the APC Caucus and lawmaker
representing Port Harcourt Constituency One,
Victoria Nyeche described what happened as a
violation of the rules of the House.
“What they (PDP) are doing is to create the
catalyst for crisis and we don’t want that.
“The seventh Assembly battled with a lot of crisis
and we don’t want the same re-occurrence for the
eight assembly; but how can we not have crisis
when things like these have started happening.
“The PDP cannot nominate and then elect
somebody for us in the APC. We have our own
rules and we decided who we want based on our
rules, only for the Speaker to give room for more
nominations and then the PDP had to pick for
us,’’ she said.
On his part, Josiah Olu of the APC from Eleme,
said the imposition of the Minority Leader on the
APC was a calculated attempt by the PDP to
subdue the opposition in the House.
However, Samuel Ogeh of the PDP and Chairman
of the House Committee on Information, said the
emergence of Fredrick Anabraba was in line with
the rules.
Ogeh said that the House relied on the Order
Paper to take its decisions.
He said, “No trouble is brewing anywhere. Our
rules are very clear on this.
“The rule does not say the House should abide by
the position of any party. What the rule says is
that the process of bringing in the Minority Leader
must be through election by all members of the
House.
“The rule did not say that members of the other
party should not take part in the election. They
know the rules but they are just trying to twist it.”
Similarly, the new Minority Leader, Fredrick
Anabraba has also welcomed his election, which
he said did not call for any controversy.
