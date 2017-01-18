RIVERS HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY GETS MINORITY LEADER

The Member representing Akuku-Toru

Constituency Two in the Rivers State House of

Assembly, Fredrick Anabraba has emerged as the

Minority Leader.

DAILY POST reports that Anabraba emerged

against the wish of the APC caucus in the Rivers

State House of Assembly.

The APC Caucus led by Victoria Nyeche had

nominated the member representing Eleme State

Constituency, Josiah Olu for the position of

Minority Leader.

But the nominee of the APC Caucus was not

allowed by the PDP members who were in the

majority.

It was PDP’s Sam Ogeh who nominated Fredrick

Anabraba as Minority Leader, before a vote was

taken, and he emerged victorious.

The APC lawmakers, thereafter, staged a walkout

as a mark of protest against what they considered

to be imposition of a Minority Leader on them by

the PDP.

The leader of the APC Caucus and lawmaker

representing Port Harcourt Constituency One,

Victoria Nyeche described what happened as a

violation of the rules of the House.

“What they (PDP) are doing is to create the

catalyst for crisis and we don’t want that.

“The seventh Assembly battled with a lot of crisis

and we don’t want the same re-occurrence for the

eight assembly; but how can we not have crisis

when things like these have started happening.

“The PDP cannot nominate and then elect

somebody for us in the APC. We have our own

rules and we decided who we want based on our

rules, only for the Speaker to give room for more

nominations and then the PDP had to pick for

us,’’ she said.

On his part, Josiah Olu of the APC from Eleme,

said the imposition of the Minority Leader on the

APC was a calculated attempt by the PDP to

subdue the opposition in the House.

However, Samuel Ogeh of the PDP and Chairman

of the House Committee on Information, said the

emergence of Fredrick Anabraba was in line with

the rules.

Ogeh said that the House relied on the Order

Paper to take its decisions.

He said, “No trouble is brewing anywhere. Our

rules are very clear on this.

“The rule does not say the House should abide by

the position of any party. What the rule says is

that the process of bringing in the Minority Leader

must be through election by all members of the

House.

“The rule did not say that members of the other

party should not take part in the election. They

know the rules but they are just trying to twist it.”

Similarly, the new Minority Leader, Fredrick

Anabraba has also welcomed his election, which

he said did not call for any controversy.