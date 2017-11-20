RIVERS COMMENDS INEC, SECURITY AGENCIES ON ANAMBRA ELECTIONS … Calls for similar action in Rivers elections

Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications

PRESS STATEMENT

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for allowing the votes of the people count in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State.

In a press statement issued today in Port Harcourt, Mr Okah said the beauty of democracy is that the people’s will determines who leads them and if this was not the case in Anambra State, there would have been a resistance from the people and in return, crisis would have followed.

Rivers State Government therefore calls on the INEC and security agencies to extend to Rivers State the same treatment of impartiality, professionalism, fairness and commitment to duty as we saw in Anambra State.

“While the people of Anambra State are lucky to have had a peaceful governorship election, the case of Rivers State is a sour tale where the umpire become deeply partisan by aiding rigging and printing multiple result sheets with same serial numbers while some security agents were involved in beating up INEC collation officers and snatching result sheets, all in a bid to favour a particular political party and their candidates even against the will of the people” he said, noting the elections in Rivers State can also be peaceful like in Anambra State if the right things are done.

The statement finally calls on INEC and the security agencies to sustain this lofty and patriotic path of honour by demonstrating impartiality and fairness to all during critical elections, not only in Anambra State but also in Rivers and other States and FCT in Nigeria in order to avoid election-induced violence and crisis.

Emma Okah

Hon Commissioner

Ministry of Information & Communications

20/11/17