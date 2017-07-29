Rest on, Aliyu Bala Sokoto

Inna lillahi wa Inna iliaihi raji’un

I woke up today with a terrible news of the death of Aliyu Bala Sokoto, the MD of Sokoto Investment Company.

The pain of Aliyu’s passage will linger for a while. Here was a young man who breezed into public service and in less than a year, has left positive impression that will last a lifetime.

When he was appointed as MD in August last year, I was impressed by his deep knowledge of the investment and finance sector. He had worked in banks and other financial institutions and came on board with the intention to make impact.

While talking to him, what strikes you most about him was his humility. In dealing with him, his honesty and integrity shines through at all times.

In less than one year, he has brought Investment portfolio to Sokoto worth more than $500 million. He rebranded the SICL, set in motion process of recruiting young professionals with new ideas to move the company forward, brought about 10 foreign and local investors to the state, and instituted a regime of honesty in dealing with superiors and subordinates alike.

One of his efforts, the Hijra Textile Company, is due to come on stream before the end of the year with Sokoto State Government having a 40% equity stake in the company.

I’ve always seen him as an example of what the youth should represent. He came to his work prepared. He knew the field well enough that he hit the ground running. He had a vision and he pursued it with determination.

Coming barely a month after the death of his father, Alhaji Bala Sokoto, Aliyu’s death has robbed state of one its brightest young men.

He has left a huge void in the Investment Company.

May Allah reward his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings. May the Almighty bless his young family and give us all the fortitude to bear the loss.

Rest on brother.

By Imam Imam