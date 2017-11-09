Thursday , 9 November 2017
Residents flee as gunboats, fighter jet storm creeks

November 9, 2017 News 34 Views

•PANDEF in talks with Avengers to stop planned hostilities
— There was confusion, yesterday, at Benneth Island, Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, as residents scampered into surrounding forests at the sight of a fighter jet and gunboats. Niger Delta Avengers: FG deploys 5 warships, 100 gunboats, fighter jets to Delta creeks A villager said: “Today, a fighter jet and 12 gunboats were deployed in Benneth Island to intimidate us. We do not know what we have done to warrant the siege. “There was bedlam because we did not know if they came to kill us. Everybody, young and old, ran into the bush to hide,” he said. Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, led by Mr Eric Omare, in reaction to the development, called for restraint on the part of the armed forces, saying that innocent citizens should not be intimidated by security agents who are supposed to protect them. PANDEF in talks with Avengers to stop planned attacks Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Senator Edwin Clark, is in talks with the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, to avert the plan by the militant group to resume bombing of oil facilities in the region.
