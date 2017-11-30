Redeem your dented image in Mainagate. Agbakoba tells Buhari.

Terhemen Abua.

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Olisa Agbakoba SAN and some Civil Society Organisations, had Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to state his role in the controversy surrounding the reinstatement of the embattled Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, adding that the revelations that followed the controversial reinstatement had dented the image of Buhari and called for a panel to investigate all issues surrounding Maina.

Maina had said from his hideouts that Buhari asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, to strike a deal with him.

Agbakoba said Maina had dented the President’s image by his claims, wondering why a “common” suspect like Maina cannot be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, unless somebody somewhere at the highest level of government is protecting him.

He stressed that only the President can break this conundrum; otherwise, his belief is that right inside Aso Rock, there is some form of protection for Maina. If not, how can a man go in and out of Nigeria with such ease? How can Maina make allusion to the President asking him to meet with the AGF, He asked?.

“What has happened is that the President’s image has been dented. Maina has dented the President’s image by alluding to the fact that the President had contact with him and instructed the AGF to make a deal with him. What I expect is for the President to immediately clear the air on what is going on” , Agbakoba stated.

Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in it’s submission noted that Maina had more confessions to make. They are however calling on the President to inaugurate a panel of retired judges or an investihative committee that is not controlled by the presidency to investigate the allegations made by Maina.

CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said, Maina’s confession is not yet a revelation until it is proven. It could be his creative way of exoneration . The way forward is to let us have Maina speak up more. He (Maina) threatened that he was going to name some names. If he does not give those names, he should be treated as an accomplice who is withholding information from the authorities.

Advocates for Peoples Rights and Justice, said Malami’s secret meeting with Maina in Dubai, has indicated that he and other officials were complicit. Coordinator of the group, Victor Giwa, noted that Buhari might have been misinformed by his officials about the matter, adding that, that probably explained why he ordered Maina’s sack after he heard that the former Pension Reforms boss had been reinstated.

The activist demanded that Malami and the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen.Mohammed Monguno rtd, should clear the air on their reason for the Dubai visit.

Credit:Punch