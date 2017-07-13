Reader alleges foul play at Police stations in Ogun State

Thursday , 13 July 2017
Scannews please visit police station in Ogun state especially the ones in Sango and see how innocent women and men are arrested , either you pay them or they will place frivolous charges against you and take you to court , some lawyers are attached to them for this abuse , considering how the masses are suffering now , do police have to add to their problems? .

This is very important and urgent , I called the DPO and he wasn’t ready to talk to me , please help the masses from these wicked police and lawyers . All the arrested men and women are taken to Abeokuta jail . Thanks in advance for saving Nigerian masses. My information is in my profile , am a Nigerian

By Bibian Nmasinachi

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

