Reader alleges foul play at Police stations in Ogun State

Scannews please visit police station in Ogun state especially the ones in Sango and see how innocent women and men are arrested , either you pay them or they will place frivolous charges against you and take you to court , some lawyers are attached to them for this abuse , considering how the masses are suffering now , do police have to add to their problems? .

This is very important and urgent , I called the DPO and he wasn’t ready to talk to me , please help the masses from these wicked police and lawyers . All the arrested men and women are taken to Abeokuta jail . Thanks in advance for saving Nigerian masses. My information is in my profile , am a Nigerian

By Bibian Nmasinachi