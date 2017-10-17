Quit if you cannot fight corruption, group tells Buhari 

The convener of Campaign for Democracy and former President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Bako Usman has challenged President Buhari to expedite action against corrupt members of his cabinet and failure to heed the call, he (Buhari) should resign.

This statement was delivered when a group of protesters led by activist cum entertainer, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy, on Tuesday hit the streets of Abuja to kick against President Muhammadu Buhari’s perceived inaction in the face of multiple graft allegation involving some top officials of his administration.

Over the course of the last 29 months, several allegations of corruption, mismanagement of public funds and outright looting of the national treasury have surfaced against several top officials of government but President Buhari has not wielded the big stick against any of them as anticipated by most Nigerians.

The protest was relatively peaceful, as the police and the Department of State Security (DSS) monitored the activities of Charly Boy and his group; in contrast to what transpired in August when security men dispersed them with attack dogs, water cannons and teargas.

Addressing the journalists during the protest, Deji Adeyanju, the convener of civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, said they were on the streets to demand the conviction of the suspended SGF, David Babachir Lawal and other top government officials as was in the raiding of the homes of judges suspected to be tainted with corruption where they were handcuffed and dragged to court.

Ariyo Atoye, convener, pro-democracy group, the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC), is urging the Senate not to approve the $5.5bn foreign loan request made by President Buhari unless he shows genuine commitment at fighting corruption within his own government.

Charly Boy who summed up the speeches presented by co-conveners maintained that the group would not back down on its call for the President to act or quit office if he cannot fight corruption without minding whose ox is gored.